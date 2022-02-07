Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSSE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. 72,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.60. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

