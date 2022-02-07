Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Identiv posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a PE ratio of 475.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54. Identiv has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $122,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $616,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $858,380. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Identiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

