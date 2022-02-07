Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.43 million and the lowest is $35.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.50. 43,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,508. The company has a market cap of $188.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

