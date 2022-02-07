Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.43 million and the lowest is $35.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.50. 43,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,508. The company has a market cap of $188.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.