Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 89,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,212. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,093,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

