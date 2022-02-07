Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post $4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68. Celanese reported earnings per share of $3.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $15.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.18 to $16.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $17.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

NYSE:CE traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.10. The company had a trading volume of 614,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,856. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $127.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

