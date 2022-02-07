Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $3.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $268.11. The company had a trading volume of 55,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,496. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $272.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

