Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.75. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.53. 1,523,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,948. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

