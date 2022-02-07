Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $3.41. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $18.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

CPE stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. 1,776,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,570. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,178,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

