Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LumiraDx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LumiraDx will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LumiraDx.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

LMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth $2,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $224,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $46,100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMDX opened at $8.81 on Friday. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

