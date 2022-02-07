Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

MGTA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,183. The stock has a market cap of $184.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

