Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.55 Million

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $432.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.95 million to $519.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.