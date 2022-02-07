Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.55 Million

Analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $432.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.95 million to $519.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

