Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $17.88. 13,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,146. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Photronics by 85.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

