Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce $26.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.90 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 208.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $81.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $173.55 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of ZGNX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 35,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

