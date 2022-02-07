Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

