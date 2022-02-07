Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to “Hold”

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Howmet Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and cost-saving efforts. Its sound shareholder-friendly policies add to its appeal. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 3.45%. For 2022, it anticipates earnings of $1.31-$1.43, with the mid-point of $1.37 indicating a rise of $1.01 recorded in 2021. Revenues are predicted to be $5.56-$5.72 billion, with the mid-point of $5.64 billion suggesting a rise from $5 billion generated in 2021. However, weakness in the defense aerospace market, issues with 787 production and supply-chain restrictions are worrying for the company. Also, high costs and expenses, as well as capital expenditure, might weigh.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

