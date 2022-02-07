Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Panasonic in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

