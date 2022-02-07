Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.
ZBH opened at $122.83 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.
In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.
