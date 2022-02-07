Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.

ZBH opened at $122.83 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

