$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies also posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 29,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.00, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

