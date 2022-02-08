$0.10 EPS Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunrun.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,977 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 687,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,115. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

