$0.11 EPS Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,099. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

