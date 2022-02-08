-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,413. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $436.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

