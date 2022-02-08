-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.22). Veracyte also posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. 482,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

