$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVG stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

