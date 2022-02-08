-$0.24 EPS Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 1,374,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

