$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $531.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

