$0.37 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,817,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,751,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,602,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,305,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 26,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,360. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

