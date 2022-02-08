-$0.49 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,300. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $217.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

