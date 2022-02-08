$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.58. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth about $241,089,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,269,000 after buying an additional 463,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

