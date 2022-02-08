$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

LOGI opened at $78.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Logitech International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 99,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.