$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $217.56 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.06. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of -0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in WD-40 by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WD-40 by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 47.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

