$1.39 Million in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to report $1.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.48 million. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $3.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20.

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.