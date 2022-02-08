$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 122,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

