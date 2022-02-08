1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. 26,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,840. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

