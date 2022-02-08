100,000 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 67.0% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 735,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth $25,575,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 10.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $566,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.