100,000 Shares in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of RxSight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXST opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RxSight Inc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

