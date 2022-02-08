107,848 Shares in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Veru at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Veru stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.45. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

