$109.63 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce sales of $109.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.71 million and the lowest is $108.55 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $417.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,916. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
