$109.63 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce sales of $109.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.71 million and the lowest is $108.55 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $417.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 296,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 97.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,916. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

