11,881 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 0.3% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $301.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

