125 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $332.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.94. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

