13,846 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,231 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,544,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,703,000 after buying an additional 70,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,029,000 after buying an additional 72,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

