1,519 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 348,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 47,177 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 465,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 72,861 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

