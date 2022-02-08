16,350 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

