17,015 Shares in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of US Ecology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 362,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 103.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 112.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in US Ecology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $843.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

