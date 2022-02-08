20,355 Shares in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth $2,069,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the third quarter worth $2,107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.
ZY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.
Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Zymergen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
