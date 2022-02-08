206,748 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 206,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,293,000. Signature Bank comprises about 1.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $323.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.06 and a 200-day moving average of $295.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

