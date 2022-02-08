2,250 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 227.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after buying an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 335.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,819,000 after buying an additional 1,197,049 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $290,242,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,948,578 shares of company stock valued at $678,235,031 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $293.09 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.61 and a 200 day moving average of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of -114.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

