25,000 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Purchased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 26.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. 1,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

