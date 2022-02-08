2,856 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.