$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to announce sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $13.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of AA traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 512,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.77.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,652 shares of company stock worth $25,335,927.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

