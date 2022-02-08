$3.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.99 and the lowest is $3.09. Cummins reported earnings per share of $4.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $17.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $18.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI opened at $226.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

